Robert Charles Dicke
1958 - 2020
Hope Mills—Robert Charles Dicke, 61, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife Tina, son Robert Dicke II and wife Madison; cousins, Dorothy Whitlock and Susan Galli; brother-in-law Bruce Morrison and wife Niki; mother-in-law Brenda McDole; nephews, Bruce II and Devon Morrison and many more family and friends.
Robert was a career Law Enforcement Officer with the City of Spring Lake and Cumberland County Sheriff's Department. He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors and could often be found fishing or grilling with his family. Robert was a loving husband, father, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Rogers & Breece Chapel with Larry Chason officiating. The family will welcome friends from 12:45 – 1:45 PM prior to the service.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
