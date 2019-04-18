|
|
SGM (R) Robert D. Schrag
Fayetteville—SGM (R) Robert (Bob) Dale Schrag passed away April 2nd at Cape Fear Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. SGM (R) Schrag was born December 30, 1943 in Newton, Kansas.
SGM (R) Schrag enlisted in the Army March 6, 1963 retiring April 1, 1989. He served 26 years in the United States Army, of which 23 years were Special Forces assignments. His assignments included G Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Armored Calvary in Germany, Company C, 3rd Special Forces Group Fort Bragg, 5th Special Forces Group in Vietnam, SOA CCN 5th Special Forces Group Vietnam, 46th Special Forces Company Thailand, SOA CCC 5th Special Forces Group Vietnam, 10th Special Forces Group, Special Forces Thailand, 5th Special Forces Fort Bragg, Special Forces Schools Fort Bragg, and USA JFK Special Warfare Center Fort Bragg.
SGM (R) Schrag's Military awards include: Army Service Ribbon, Vietnamese Parachute Badge, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, National Defense Service Medal, Thailand Parachute Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (11), Presidential Unit Citation, Parachute Badge, Vietnam Civil Action Honor Medal (1st Class), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (5), Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal (8th Award), Bronze Star Medal (1st OLC), and the Meritorious Service Medal.
Following Retirement, SGM (R) Schrag worked at the United States Embassies in Laos, Estonia, Turkmenistan, Swaziland, China, and Singapore.
SGM (R) Schrag loved to work with wood building furniture and making home improvements.
SGM (R) Schrag is survived by his wife Woil Schrag of 48 years of Fayetteville, NC; daughter Monica Rackley of Sharpsburg, GA; son-in-law Joel Rackley of Sharpsburg, GA; grandson Dillon Rackley of Raleigh, NC and sisters Jean Arnett of Shawnee, KS and Elisabeth Schrag of Newton, KS.
SGM (R) Schrag was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Amanda Schrag and brothers Harold Schrag and Joel Schrag.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019