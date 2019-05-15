Home

Robert David Cox


1947 - 2019
Spring Lake — Robert David Cox, 71, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Woodlands Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fayetteville, N.C.
He is survived by sons, David Cox and wife, Michele, of Spring Lake, N.C., and Douglas Cox and wife, Christina, of Browns Mill, N.J.; grandchildren, Brianne Cox of Brownsmill, N.J., and David Michael Cox and wife, Courtney, of Whitehouse, Tenn.; and a brother, Lawrence Cox and wife, Mary Ann, of Gallitzin, Pa.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 15 to May 16, 2019
