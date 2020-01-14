|
Robert Dominick Griffin
Winston-Salem—Robert "Rob" Dominick Griffin, 49, of Winston-Salem, NC joined the more immediate presence of our Lord and Savior unexpectedly while at his brother's home on January 12, 2020. He was born October 8, 1970, in Greensboro, NC to the late Robert W. Griffin and Judy Monterose Griffin Culler. He was a graduate of Davie County High School class of 1988, and of ECPI University in Greensboro. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Operation Desert Storm. He was the owner of Griffin IT Services and was also employed by Salem Technologies, Inc. He was a member of Clemmons Moravian Church and served his Lord as deiner. Rob loved Jesus Christ and believed he was our Savior. He is survived, and loved most, by his son Dominick, his mother Judy Griffin Culler and stepfather, Steve Culler, his two brothers, Glen Griffin (Doris), of Concord, and Samuel Griffin (Raven) of Rural Hall, special nephews, Anthony and Alex Griffin, a special niece, Amelia Grace Griffin, a special friend, Molly Brown, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Rob was quick witted and loved spending time with his family. His joys in life were the beach, grilling out and playing with his niece and nephews. He played the saxophone in the jazz band and was a lover of music. Rob's motto was "God, Family & Friends mean the most. Without them and their support, where would I be?" We were blessed to have had Rob in our lives and he will be forever missed. "There is power in the name of Jesus". Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Clemmons Moravian Church with Rev. Christopher C. Thore officiating. Interment will follow in God's Acre. The family will receive family and friends following the grave side service. Memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church and the . Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel)
