Robert E. "Bobby" Carr
1974 - 2020
Fayetteville—Mr. Robert E. "Bobby" Carr, 46 formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Bobby was born August 5, 1974 in Anniston, Alabama son of Carl and Adeleh Carr.
He is survived by his father Carl C. Carr, mother Adeleh Carr, brothers Terrance Kramer and Larry Carr, sisters Tamara Lane and Tania Snyder, and daughters Jade Carr, Adeleh Carr, and Hallie Carr along with many extended family and close friends.
Bobby loved to fish and play disc golf in addition to spending time with his close friends and family.
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines the family will be having a private viewing at 10:30 am and private funeral service at 12:00 on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home Chapel. All attendees must practice social distancing and wear a face covering
A public burial will follow at 1:00 at Lafayette Memorial Park West 6701 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated, for those wanting to make donations can do so to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
SEP
16
Burial
01:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park West
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
