|
|
Robert E. Lucas
Fayetteville—Robert (Bobby) Lucas 78 of 1734 Eastover Street Fayetteville died Friday February 14th 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville
Graveside Service was held 1:00p.m.Tuesday February 18th 2020 at the Grandview Memorial Gardens 2809 us 421 North Clinton North Carolina.Visitation for family and friends was held from 11:00a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday February 18th 2020 at the Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel 1246 Hobbton Highway Clinton North Carolina. Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020