Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-0061
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Gardens
2809 U.S. 421 N.
Clinton, NC
View Map

Robert E. Lucas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Lucas Obituary
Robert E. Lucas
Fayetteville—Robert (Bobby) Lucas 78 of 1734 Eastover Street Fayetteville died Friday February 14th 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville
Graveside Service was held 1:00p.m.Tuesday February 18th 2020 at the Grandview Memorial Gardens 2809 us 421 North Clinton North Carolina.Visitation for family and friends was held from 11:00a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday February 18th 2020 at the Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel 1246 Hobbton Highway Clinton North Carolina. Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -