Robert "Bob" E. Woodruff
Spring Lake—Robert "Bob" E. Woodruff, 82, passed away on July 21, 2019, at Durham Veterans Medical Center after a short battle with cancer.
Mr. Woodruff was born and raised in Wellston, Ohio. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Silver Star, 2 Bronze Stars, one with a Valor device, and two Purple Hearts.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Reenie). He is survived by his daughter, Yolanda (Joseph) Plewniak; grandchildren, Kristen (Randi) Woodruff and Sean (Jenna) Brigner; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 24 to July 25, 2019