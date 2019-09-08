Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Robert Earl Byrne


1956 - 2019
Robert Earl Byrne Obituary
Robert Earl Byrne
Fayetteville—Mr. Robert Earl Byrne, 63, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
He is survived by his two brothers, James Richard Byrne of Dallas, TX and Thomas Howard Byrne of Fayetteville; his two nieces, Renee Byrne of Lafayette, LA and Christine Byrne McCarty of Austin, TX; two great nieces, Carlie Caruso and Destiny Robin; and one great nephew, Cody Robin all of Lafayette, LA.
Robert was a retired US Army veteran. He worked for the Department of Transportation for over 30 years and was a lifelong member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and spent much of his time camping and fishing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Matthews United Methodist Church with Rev. Damion Quaye officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
