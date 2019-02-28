Home

Stedman—Robert Fortier, 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born June 22, 1943 to Ralph Fortier and Edna Philbrook Smith. He was retired from O.S. Steel Erectors and had love for all animals; mostly his dog, Misty.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert Fortier of Fayetteville; daughter Angela Green (Todd) of Ypsilanti, MI; son, Randy Fortier (Laurie) of Trinity, NC; daughter, Annette Starkings of Cameron; 3 sisters, 1 brother, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
There will be a memorial on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Stedman Baptist Church, 7750 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC. There will be a visitation with the family at the Church before the service from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
