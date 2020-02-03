Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Robert Franklin McLamb


1929 - 2020
Robert Franklin McLamb Obituary
Robert Franklin McLamb
Fayetteville—Robert Franklin McLamb, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Robert was born December 3, 1929 in Bladen County, NC to the late George and Mary Etta McLamb.
He was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and the Seventy First Ruritan Club.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is preceded in death by sisters, Annie Ruth Little, Mary Britt, Ellneta Parnell and a brother, Vollie McLamb.
He is survived by a sister, Gladys Wilkerson; nephews, David Little, Art Lowe and nieces, Joyce Elmore, Betty Davis, Ruby Johnson, Leona Autry, Debbie Drewis and numerous great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Autumn Care Rehabilitation for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 6248 Cliffdale Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28314.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
