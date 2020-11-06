1/1
Robert Glenn "RG" Wadsworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Glenn (RG)
Wadsworth
Carthage—RG Wadsworth, age 77, of Carthage passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.
RG was the seventh generation of Wadsworth's in Moore County. Farming and Agriculture was a lifelong enjoyment of RG's. He was very active in political and community affairs. He was selected Moore County Outstanding Farmer of the Year, Family Farmer of the Year, and Conservation Farmer of the Year. He was elected and appointed to several USDA, agricultural and political committee's. RG served on the board of the Tobacco Warehouse co-op in Carthage, Moore County Farm Bureau as well as Central Electric co-op. RG worked for the USDA, he was a Crop Adjuster and Insurance Agent for Federal Crop Insurance. RG loved the history of this community and telling stories of the "old days". RG was most proud of his family and all of their accomplishments. RG was a faithful member of Union Presbyterian Church in Carthage where he served as a Deacon.
RG was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Annie Wadsworth, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
RG is survived by his nephew Bradley Wadsworth and wife Austin of Carthage, sister Mitzi McKenzie and husband Art of West End, Brother Phil Wadsworth of Pleasant Garden and sister Shirley Allen of Carthage. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Fry & Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Union Presbyterian Church with Rev. Shane Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church: P.O. Box 898 Carthage, NC 28327.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wadsworth family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
02:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home
402 Saunders St
Carthage, NC 28327
910-947-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fry & Prickett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved