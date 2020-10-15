Ret. MSG Robert G.
McKenzie
Fayetteville—Ret. Master Sergeant Robert Guyton McKenzie, 89, of Fayetteville went home to be with his Lord on October 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on September 16, 1931 in Grenada, Mississippi to the late John David and Velma Leaton Malone McKenzie. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Johanna "Hanni" J. McKenzie and two sons Robert D. McKenzie and Roy A. McKenzie; two brothers, Buren and Buford McKenzie and one sister Hettie Lee Houchen.
Robert was respected and adored by his family. He leaves behind his son, Ron R. McKenzie of Linden; three brothers, John, Gerald, and Burl McKenzie; three sisters, Eva Ward, Norma Rose Kirk and Jannie May Bashman; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was proud to serve his country and was a member of the DAV and the Special Forces Decade. He served 21 years in the Army with Special Forces. During his time he deployed on two tours of duty in Vietnam. Over the course of his career, he earned the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with valor, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with silver star, Purple Heart, Combat Medic Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, Jump Master Parachutists Badge and many more decorations and citations.
Funeral Services honoring Robert's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Eureka Baptist Church, 1591 Eureka Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28311. Burial with honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. There will be a visitation for friends and family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, 2226 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake, NC 28390. Memorial contributions may be made in Roberts name to The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.