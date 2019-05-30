Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Dr. Robert H. "Bob" Gainey

Fayetteville—Dr. Robert Holland "Bob" Gainey, 90 of Fayetteville, NC passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents John White Gainey, Sr and Lydia Jane Holland, his wife, Alice F. Gainey, and a brother, Dr John White Gainey, Jr.

Bob attended UNC earning a BA in 1947 and DDS in 1955. He was a dentist with 42 years of experience, retiring in 1996.

He served his country as a Captain in the US Air Force for 3 years.

Bob was an elder of Highland Presbyterian Church, President of Highland Country Club, President of Fayetteville Saddle Club, President of State Dental Society, President of the Exchange Club, President and Fellow of American College of Dentistry, member of the Colgate Dental Health Advisory Board, and served on the Highland Country Club Board of Directors from 1978-1981.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanne Reed Gainey; a daughter, Caro Lee Stapleton and her husband, Dr. Scott Stapleton, Teresa Jane Holcombe and her Husband Frank Holcombe; a sister-in-law Mary Howard Downs of Emerald Isle; three Grandchildren, Jenifer Ruth Joeckel, Kristen Harden and Elizabeth Petree; two great grandchildren, Sutton Scott Joeckel, and Mason Blake Joeckel; three step grandsons, Bill Reed, Patrick Reed, and Dwight Reed; and a step granddaughter Gwenever Reed.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church, a reception visitation will follow in the fellowship area. The Rev Chip Stapleton and Rev. Vivian Short will be officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Scott Stapleton, Frank Holcombe, Will Gillis and Sam Downs.

The family wishes to extend special recognition for Home Instead Senior Care and Pruitt Hospice for the professionalism and compassion we have received.

Memorials may be made to the Care Clinic, 239 Robeson St, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 30 to June 1, 2019