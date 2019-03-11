Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Robert H. Lee

Robert H. Lee Obituary
Robert H. Lee
Spring Lake—Robert H. Lee, U.S. Air Force MSgt (R), 87, of Spring Lake, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant and served in the Korean War.
He is predeceased by his parents, Hiram and Mildred Lee and brother, James R. Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Bobby M. Lee; son Harold (Jennifer) and Mandy; step son Matthew Abbott; sisters Helen Ellis, Ann Suggs, Barbara Besanson, and Joyce White; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
