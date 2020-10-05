Robert Hamilton Dawkins
Fayetteville—Robert Hamilton Dawkins, 78, of Seven Lakes passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hope Mills Retirement Center.
Robert was born December 15, 1941 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Lucille and Johnnie Lee Dawkins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, J.L. and Eddie Dawkins.
Robert was a retired Branch Manager with Branch Bank & Trust. He was recognized for being the #1 producing branch in his region for many years. He enjoyed shagging and spending time with his family.
A Private Family Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2 pm at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Nick Smith, officiating.
Robert is survived by his wife, Rebecca Cooper Dawkins; sons, Robert H. Dawkins, Jr. and wife Diann, David A. Dawkins and wife Shannon; grandchildren, Chase, Brooke and Cole; brother, Ray Hinson.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.