Robert "Bobby" Hester Sr.

Bladenboro—Robert Edward 'Bobby' Hester, Sr., age 89, a Bladenboro, NC resident was born January 22, 1931, and entered into eternal rest at his residence on August 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Evelyn Hester and his brother, Frank Hester, Jr.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hilda Brisson Hester and his four children and spouses, Robert E. Hester, Jr. (Lisa) of Bladenboro, Reynold Hester (Suzanne) of Bladenboro, Lori Ann Sheets (Gregory) of Huntersville, NC, and Sandra Hester-West (Robert) of Bladenboro; ten grandchildren, Aaron Hester, Eddie Hester, Tiffany Hester, Tyler Bennett (Amber), Tori Sheets, Katie Hester, Courtney Sheets, Megan Bennett, Austin Sheets and Rayna West; one great-grandchild, Lawson Hester.

Bobby's love of flying began at age 14 when he took his 1st flying lesson. He soloed at age 16 and later attended Emory-Riddle Aeronautical University. During his lifetime, Bobby was an avid pilot. He owned and built many planes but his pride and joy was his P-51 Mustang. He flew in many airshows across the country and was an aviation enthusiast his entire life.

Bobby began a trucking company in 1963 with one truck, which he drove and repaired himself. With a vision to grow and expand, he leased tractors to major corporations, operated his own fleet, and opened a maintenance shop to provide service and repair for his fleet and those of local companies. Eventually, his sons Robert and Reynold joined Hester Trucking & Tire Service further developing the company into what it is today.

Bobby placed Christ first in all things. He was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church. He was a loving husband who cherished his wife and family.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Northside Baptist Church, Bladenboro, NC. The funeral service will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Pine Crest Cemetery, Bladenboro, NC.



