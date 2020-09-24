1/
Robert Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Jackson
Hope Mills—Robert Laban Jackson, 68, of Hope Mills passed away in the early hours of September 24 after a long illness. Bobby, as everyone knew him, loved to fish in his younger years. He was a kind person who would give you the shirt off his back. He served in the United States Air Force and worked much of his life in construction. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Minnie Jackson, his brother Billy Jackson, his sister Susie Jackson Jones, and his daughter Angel Jackson Guillory. He is survived by his life partner Theresa Worley of Hope Mills, sisters Linda Williford of Anderson, SC, and Barbara Ryan of St. Marys, GA, brother John Jackson of Anderson, SC, two grandchildren Alyssa and Ashley Guillory, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28 at 2 pm at Hope Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to make a donation in his memory to their favorite charity.
Reeves Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
9104243700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeves Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved