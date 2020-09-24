Robert Jackson

Hope Mills—Robert Laban Jackson, 68, of Hope Mills passed away in the early hours of September 24 after a long illness. Bobby, as everyone knew him, loved to fish in his younger years. He was a kind person who would give you the shirt off his back. He served in the United States Air Force and worked much of his life in construction. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Minnie Jackson, his brother Billy Jackson, his sister Susie Jackson Jones, and his daughter Angel Jackson Guillory. He is survived by his life partner Theresa Worley of Hope Mills, sisters Linda Williford of Anderson, SC, and Barbara Ryan of St. Marys, GA, brother John Jackson of Anderson, SC, two grandchildren Alyssa and Ashley Guillory, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28 at 2 pm at Hope Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to make a donation in his memory to their favorite charity.

Reeves Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store