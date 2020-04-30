|
Robert James Dodge
Fayetteville—Robert James Dodge, age 86, died of extended Illnesses on April 29, 2020, in a Veterans Facility, in Kenansville, North Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Dodge & his mother, Phoebe Dodge.Robert (RJ) Dodge was born on February 6, 1934 in Middlefield, New York, to parents James and Phoebe Dodge. He served his country for 22 years in the United States Army and retired from Civil Service, on Fort Bragg, NC. Robert was a great family man and a loving father. He married Toshiko Dodge, 66 years ago. The couple had one child, Jackie D. Lane. RJ, Rest in Peace, Old Soldier!
Robert is survived by his Wife, Toshiko Dodge, of the home in Fayetteville, NC, his daughter and son in law, Jackie D. Lane & Clint G. Lane, His grandchildren, Robert (Tony) Lane & Shannon Lane Porter, His Great Grandchildren, Anthony Lane, Nicholas Lane, & Samarah Ferguson. As well as his nephew, Jim Benjamin, of New York.
Funeral Services will be announced at the conclusion of the Covid 19 Pandemic.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020