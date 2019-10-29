|
Robert "Jack" Jones
Hope Mills—Robert D "Jack" Jones
November 11, 1926-October 27, 2019
Robert D "Jack" Jones went to be with the Lord Sunday October 27, 2019 at The Carolina Inn. Jack grew up in Hope Mills and he was the son of William Bill and Myrtle Sessoms Jones.
Jack is survived by his six children, Jack Levette Jones of Watha; Jymmie Clara W Robinson and husband Wayne of Hope Mills; Doris June Marley and husband Carlton of Fayetteville; Janice Rachel Phillips and husband David of Hope Mills; John Malcomb Jones and wife Judy of Hope Mills; Jerry Duval Jones and wife Brenda of Hope Mills.
Fourteen grandchildren Tonya Strickland, Wayne Robinson, JoEl Skipper, Julie Smith, Jack Jones Jr, Dave Phillips, Jennifer Baker, Judy Rayburn, Jessica Hilburn, Carlton Marley, Jr., Carla Carter, Amy Figliotti, Jerry Jones, Jr. Robbie Jones and 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years Rachel Starling Jones, and son William Jeffrey Jones.
Jack was a longtime member of Hillside Baptist Church and Faymont Baptist Church. Jack retired December 1, 1988 from The Fayetteville Public Works Commission after 25 years of service as the Lift Station Supervisor.
Jack was an avid watcher of FOX News and Nascar racing with driver Kyle Busch.
A Funeral Service will be held at Faymont Baptist Church Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 pm with Pastor Phil Lloyd and Chris Evans officiating. Burial at Big Rockfish Cemetery following the service.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019