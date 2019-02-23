|
Robert K. Parker
Johnsonville—Robert K. Parker, known by all as Bobby, passed away February 17, 2019. He was born April 15, 1947, Tampa, Florida. He married Denise Gibbins June 14, 1979 at Copenhagen, Denmark.
Bobby retired from the Army as a First Sergeant, following almost 25 years in the military. A Vietnam Veteran, he also served two tours in Germany, at the 82nd Airborne Division, and at Fort Lee, retiring from 1st SOCOM at Fort Bragg. His many awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, and multiple other ribbons and medals.
Following his military service, Bobby worked in civil service positions, providing support to soldiers around the world. For his activities in these positions, he received numerous official and honorary awards.
In the 70's Bobby was part of the Fastpitch traveling baseball team in Germany, where he met his beloved wife. He was a member of Special Forces Brotherhood Motorcycle Club, Phoenix Lodge #8,and the Sudan Shriners.
He was a avid hunter and fishermen. He was the proud owner of the Bar Nuthin Ranch, where he held an annual dove shoot.
He is survived by his wife, Denise, of the home; siblings, Ann and Tommy; cousins, Gail and Mildred; nephews, nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews; and hundreds of friends whom he welcomed into his home and considered family.
A memorial service will be held at 8:30, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Fort Bragg Main Post Chapel, 1-1510 Sedgewick Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307. Interment will follow at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at 9:55 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations for the Special Forces Association or the Masonic Home for Children.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019