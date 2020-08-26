Dr. Robert KugelmannFayetteville—Dr. Robert Kugelmann has gone to meet his savior. Born June 4, 1933, in Augsburg, Germany he passed on August 25, 2020 at his home in Fayetteville NC. Dr. Kugelmann was a retired Air Force officer and longtime educator for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Webster University at Pope AFB and Ft Bragg, where he was the Director of the Extended Campus. His volunteer activities included the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Board of North Carolina Real Estate Educators Association and Nova University Alumni Association President. He will be missed by his wife Helene, daughter Denne McKeever of Mooresville, NC, son Richard Kugelmann and his Wife Rachel of Charlotte, NC, Grandson Dr. Robert McKeever and his wife Dr. Brooke McKeever, of Columbia, SC, Grandson Jamisson Buck and Granddaughter Brooklyn Pierson, both of Raleigh, NC and Great-granddaughters Isla and Kira McKeever.