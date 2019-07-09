|
|
Robert "Rob" L. Heye
Raeford—Robert "Rob" Lynn Heye, age 69, passed away Saturday, July 06, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019 from noon until 3 p.m. at the home, 208 Natchez Drive in Raeford.
Mr. Heye was born in Omaha, Nebraska on April 18, 1950 to the late Clyde Monroe and Josephine Marie Heye. He was on the Board of Director's for Lake Rim Fire Department (formerly known as Lake Rim). Mr. Heye also volunteered at the Robinson Pharmacy at Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Bases.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathe Heye; his daughter, Renelle Huss and husband, Michael of Wilmington; his brother, James Monroe Heye of La Vista, Nebraska; his daughter-in-law, Jackie Heye of Raeford; his grandchildren, Sean, Tristan and Coley and his two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Heye was preceded in death by his son, Brian Heye.
The family is in the care of Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro where condolences may be posted at www.howellfuneral.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 9 to July 10, 2019