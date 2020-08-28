Robert "Sam" LawingParkton—Robert Samuel "Sam" Lawing III, 66, of Parkton, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, August 26, 2020.Born in Laurinburg, NC, he is the son of Dorothy Cashwell Lawing and the late Robert Samuel Lawing, Jr.Sam is survived by his wife, Nancy Carter Lawing, of Parkton; two daughters, Melissa "Missy" Ann Lawing and fiancé, Billy of Hope Mills, and Kimberly Dawn Lusignan and husband, Josh of Hope Mills; grandchildren, Hunter Chase Lusignan and Landon Robert Lusignan; mother, Dorothy Cashwell Lawing; Sister, Dawn Lawing Johnson and husband, Ricky of Parkton; father and mother-in-law, David and Rachel Carter of Parkton; a sister-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; and 6 cousins.A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. Burial will follow at Parkton Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Sam will be missed by all who knew and loved him.