Robert "Bobby" Lee Martz
Fayetteville—Mr. Robert "Bobby" Lee Martz, 80, of Fayetteville passed Thursday August 6, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born December 31, 1939 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Esther Beishline Conner and Lafayette Clarence Martz.
Bobby would describe himself as an Appalachian hillbilly and as an all-American heathen. But life change happened when he was born-again and filled with the Holy Spirit while in the Navy, where he served for 4 years. He began preaching at the age of 20 and continuing loving and serving Jesus for 60 years! He married Ronda in 1973, and almost immediately, the couple went to India for 6 months training in the outdoor evangelism. From there, Bobby and Ronda proceeded to Haiti for 3 months, then moved to the Philippines where they lived for 14 years with evangelism and planting churches. Then God opened doors to Japan, Germany, Ukraine, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Brazil. Bobby and Ronda were still planning evangelistic events this year to Kenya and the Philippines until covid stopped them. Bobby founded Hour of Harvest, a non-profit organization in the states and the Philippine based New Covenant Mission. Both organizations are dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ to people of all nations. He loved preaching the Word of God, teaching Scriptures, and encouraged others to "just enjoy Jesus." There were no strangers to Bobby. He could start up a conversation with anyone with the goal of presenting the Lord to them. Bobby will be remembered for his love of telling jokes, his kind personality, his love of family, and his faith in Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ronda Marquette Martz; his daughter Sarah Traylor and husband Mike; his two sons Daniel Martz and David Martz and wife Rachel; his three grandchildren Hannah Traylor, Ben Traylor, and Micaela Traylor; three sisters Shirley McMurtrie, Bonnie Peck, and Sharon Frost; and brother Jeff Martz.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8PM on Friday August 14 at Manna Church at 5117 Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville. A memorial service will be held Saturday August 15 in the Worship Center at Manna Church at 2PM with Pastor Michael Fletcher and Pastor Wayne Tate officiating. A committal service will be held Saturday morning at 10AM at House of the Lord Church Cemetery in Carthage, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hour of Harvest, Inc. which will be channeling funds to the Brazilian indigenous people, and to sending Bibles, food and other help to the Philippines, Africa, etc. The address is PO. Box 26066, Fayetteville, NC 28314. Or the donate button of www.hourofharvest.org
