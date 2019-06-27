|
SFC (Ret) Robert Lee Stephens
Raeford—SFC (Ret) Robert Lee Stephens, 71, of Raeford, NC passed away at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on June 27, 2019.
Robert was born August 15, 1947 to the late James R. Stephens and Adena Stephens of Spokane, Washington. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and continued 20-year service to his country, retiring from Fort Bragg, NC at the rank of Sergeant First Class. Robert was preceded in death by brother, George Stephens and wife, Jane D. Stephens.
Surviving are daughter Rena Stephens of Marina del Rey, CA; step-daughter, Kimberly R. Turner (Shannon) of Raeford; step-daughter Ronna Bower of CA; six grandchildren, Christopher, Margaret, and Samantha Misner of Raeford; Faith Burkett of Raeford, Brandy Everheart of Whitsett, NC and William Martin of CA.
A Celebration of Life and a private burial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.capefearcrematory.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and First Health Hospice. A special thank you to the Davita Hoke Dialysis - you are always a part of our family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 27 to June 29, 2019