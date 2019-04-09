|
|
Robert Leroy Lambert, Jr.
Hope Mills—Mr. Robert Leroy Lambert, Jr., 71 formerly of Stedman, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Timothy Hall. Burial with military honors will follow at Fisher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Robert loved being with his family, especially at the grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Leroy Lambert, Sr. & Myrle Travis Lambert; and wife, Mary Durice Lambert.
He is survived by his son, Robert "Robby" Leroy Lambert, III & wife, Joelle; daughter, Beth Lambert; 5 grandchildren, Alexis Becker, Madison, Lilly & Justin Lambert and Emmy Watkinson; and a brother, John Lambert & wife, Cathy.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019