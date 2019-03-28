Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map

Robert Livingston Maxwell

Robert Livingston Maxwell Obituary
Robert Livingston Maxwell
Fayetteville—Mr. Robert Livingston Maxwell, 60 passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Robert Maxwell, Jr. and Elizabeth McLelland Maxwell; and a sister, Pamela Johnson.
Robert loved spending time with his family, fishing and the Carolina Tarheels.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Ann Maxwell; sisters, Julia Klepper, Linda Sanderson & husband, John, and Denise Jones & husband, Nathan; brothers, Tracy Maxwell & wife, Teresa and Robert Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his dog, Jack and cats, Angel & Lupa.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
