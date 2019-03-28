|
Robert Livingston Maxwell
Fayetteville—Mr. Robert Livingston Maxwell, 60 passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Robert Maxwell, Jr. and Elizabeth McLelland Maxwell; and a sister, Pamela Johnson.
Robert loved spending time with his family, fishing and the Carolina Tarheels.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Ann Maxwell; sisters, Julia Klepper, Linda Sanderson & husband, John, and Denise Jones & husband, Nathan; brothers, Tracy Maxwell & wife, Teresa and Robert Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his dog, Jack and cats, Angel & Lupa.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019