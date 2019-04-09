|
|
Robert "Fred" McFayden
Fayetteville—Robert Paul "Fred" McFayden, 64, of Fayetteville, died Monday, April 8, 2019.
Born in Cumberland County, Fred was the son of the late Hester Lloyd McFayden, Sr. and Lucille Murray McFayden. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Everette; and brothers, Charles, Tommy, and Billy McFayden.
Fred is survived by his wife, Debra McFayden; son, Matthew McFayden and wife Brittany of Hope Mills; daughter, Casey Luladakis of Fayetteville; grandson, Ian McFayden; sisters, Catherine Scott of Fayetteville, Bobbie Sibbett and husband Doug of Hope Mills, and Harriett Webster and husband Charles of Fayetteville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Massey Hill Lions Club, where Fred was a member, will host a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends at the home of Doug and Bobbie Sibbett, 5609 Par Court in Hope Mills.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Massey Hill Lions Club, 1613 Camden Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Fred was an avid lover of racing, baseball, and golf, and greatly enjoyed supporting his local sports teams, including the Hope Mills Legion baseball team. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019