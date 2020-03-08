|
|
Robert McMillan Sr.
Red Springs—Robert Leslie McMillan, Sr.
Robert Leslie McMillan, 95, of Red Springs, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McMillan; grandson, Michael Britt and son-in-law, James Hall.
Funeral services will be today at Philadelphus Presbyterian Church at 1 pm. Visitation will be at Crumpler Funeral Home of Red Springs today from 11 am-12 noon.
Survivors include six daughters, Shirley Britt (David), Betsy Stutts (Mike), Sandra Haines, Mary Lou Malloy (James) Kathryn Hall and Joanna Bullock (Ralph) and one son, Robert McMillan Jr., (Mary).
Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave, Red Springs, NC 28377. Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020