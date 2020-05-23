|
Robert Miller Weatherman
Winston-Salem—Robert Miller Weatherman, CLU, MSFS, age 83, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away unexpectedly Monday evening May 11, 2020 at his home. Robert (Bob) was born in Winston-Salem, NC on March 31, 1937 to the late Jasper Miller Weatherman and Gladys Mae Hutchens. As a young man growing up on the southside of Winston-Salem, he was a paper boy for the morning edition of the Winston Salem Journal, he delivered groceries for his Uncle Gilbert in Yadkinville and even sold peanuts at the old Southside Ball Park. He was a proud graduate of James A. Gray High School, class of 1955. At the insistence of his mother, who wanted her son to be a college graduate, he went to study at old Wake Forest College in Wake Forest, NC. Bob graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Wake Forest College in 1962, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Bob served with the US Army as a Radio Rely and Carrier Operator and after his service and graduation from Wake Forest College, entered the business world. Bob worked for Thalhimers for more than 20 years starting as a porter and working his way up to General Manager Vice-President. During his retail career, Bob served as president of the Durham Merchants Association and president for the Better Business Bureau for the Triangle Cities. In 1974, after re-locating to Fayetteville, NC, Bob left the retail world and began his new career in life insurance. While building his insurance business, Bob continued his education and earned an Associates of Applied Science from Fayetteville Tech in 1978 and his Masters of Science in Financial Services from American College. He was a member of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Fayetteville Better Business Bureau. In 1984, Bob moved back to his hometown of Winston-Salem. Here in Winston-Salem, he worked for John Googe/The Midland Life Insurance Company. In 1989, Bob formed Continuing Education Seminars to help teach other agents about insurance and financial estate planning.
Mr. Weatherman was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where he faithfully served the Lord as an usher, choir member, and a regular attendee at Roots Revival. There is nothing he enjoyed more than processing in with the choir every Sunday morning. Bob was a key member in helping form the livestreaming service that Centenary now provides to its members. Mr. Weatherman owned rental properties on Lomond Street and "working on Lomond Street' is where you could find him on most any given day. In recent years to "slow down", he joined the New Horizons Band. playing the clarinet. He was quite proud of his musical talents at age 83. He still had the competitive spirit he developed when he began playing in the 5th grade. He played clarinet in high school, as well as, in college. Bob regularly attended outdoor concerts at Shelton Vineyards and other local venues; he enjoyed attending and supporting the art events at the NCSCA. Most recently, his new found hobby of baking homemade pies (pecan, apple, lemon, sugar and strawberry) for his family, friends and neighbors was his way of making life a little sweeter. He enjoyed reading non-fiction historical books and also enjoyed listening to the latest political pundits. Bob was a class leader at James A. Gray High School and thoroughly enjoyed organizing all their class reunions and monthly get togethers. Plans were underway for their 65th reunion to be held in June, in downtown Winston-Salem. Mr. Weatherman was most proud of his four children's accomplishments, as well as, those of his grandchildren. However, most recently, his six young great-grandchildren brought him the most love and joy and always put a big smile on his face. To Bob, spending time with friends, family and his church were the cornerstones of his life. He was the most thoughtful and compassionate man and will be remembered as, "the person who did things for you that you would not have done for yourself." He was preceded in death by his first wife, Georgia Farwell Weatherman. Left to cherish his memories are his high school sweetheart and wife of 23 years, Gwen B. Daniels, Garden City, SC; two daughters Emilie Weatherman Johnson (Kelvin Ward) Winston-Salem, NC and Vivian Weatherman Baird (Cheryl Whitfield) of Durham, NC; two sons, Andrew Miller Weatherman (Amy Ginn) of Yadkinville, NC and Robert Bradford Weatherman (Sharon) of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister, Jane Weatherman Stanley (John) of Jamestown, NC; a niece, Laura Stanley Collson (Jeff) of Jamestown, NC; a nephew, Brian Keith Stanley (Ashley) of Raleigh, NC; nine grandchildren: Katherine Johnson Gross (Dustin) of Indian Land, SC, Robert Allen Johnson (Carly) of Clemmons, NC, Elizabeth Jane Johnson, Winston-Salem, NC, Alexandria "Lexie" Leanne Baird of Wake Forest, NC, Colleen Weatherman Martillo (Juan) of Virginia Beach, VA, Georgia Ann Weatherman and Noah Miller Weatherman of Warren, Ohio, Zachary Bradford Weatherman and Jade Helen Weatherman of Phoenix, AZ; six great grandchildren: Nathan & Georgia Gross of Indian Land, SC, Lucy & June Johnson of Clemmons, NC and Marcelo & Lorenzo Martillo of Virginia Beach, VA. Additional family members include: Ricky Barnes of Garden City, SC; Tammy Ellis of Knoxville, TN, Other special friends include Mary Ann Weatherman of Winston-Salem, NC; Mr. Lee Gordon of Winston-Salem, NC; and Mrs. Doris Shamel Bostian, his classmate and friend since first grade at Central Elementary. Additionally, Bob leaves many cousins through the Hutchens, Holcomb and Whitaker bloodlines. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private outdoor service for immediate family will be held on the lawn at Centenary United Methodist Church with the Reverend Glenn Kinken, III officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Centenary United Methodist Church through www.centenary-ws.org or the James A Gray High School Alumni Scholarship through the Winston-Salem Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 23 to May 24, 2020