Robert "Bobby" Naylor
Stedman—Mr. Robert "Bobby" Naylor, 77 passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Pastor John Blackman, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Thursday at the funeral home before the service. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Heather Buie, 10547 Ruth Vinson Road, Autryville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Marvin Naylor and Dollie Bell Maynard Naylor.
Bobby retired from Good Year Tire with 26 years of service. He also loved fishing and his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Buie of Roseboro and Tracy Bunce & husband, Charlie of Wade; grandchildren, Heather and Chris Buie, Hannah Wrench and Andrew Bunce; and great-grandchildren, Zannah and Kylie Lyon and Jaron and Noah Buie.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019