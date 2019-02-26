Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Robert Neal Lane

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Neal Lane

Fayetteville — Command Sgt. Major (Ret) Robert Neal Lane, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by family.

Born on July 21, 1921 in Georgia, he was the son of the late Maude Weston Lane and Bessie Blythe Lane.

Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life, Annie Shaw Lane, his wife of 63 years. He is survived by his son, Ronald Lane of Hope Mills; his daughter, Denise Lane of Fayetteville; 3 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

One of the last members of the Greatest Generation, CSM Lane was a decorated veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He retired after 24 years of service in the US Army.

He also retired after more than 20 years as Supervisor of the Traffic Services Division of the City Engineering Dept for the City of Fayetteville.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all at Healthkeeperz who helped with the care that Bob received weekly for the last few years.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home, the memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Full Military Honors.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries