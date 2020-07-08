1/
Robert Norman Reid
1934 - 2020
Autryville—Robert Norman Reid, 85, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Danville, Virginia on September 12, 1934 to the late Robert D. and Anna Belle (Childress) Reid.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Ann Pittman, his sister, Patricia Ann Dunlap, and grandson, Christopher Stephen Pittman, and Bob's dog and best buddy "Rusty".
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris; his son, Robert "Robbie" Reid II of Autryville; his daughter, Beegee Mitchell Brown of Sunset Beach; sister, Leota Dale Boyd of Newport News, VA; two grandsons, Jason Robert Pittman of Winston Salem and Chase Bailey; great granddaughter, Savanna Bailey, and several nieces, nephews, cousins.
Robert was the third employee hired at the Danville Goodyear Tire Plant and continued working for Goodyear until he retired 32 years later. Robert served in the US Air Force from 1952 - 1956. He had several hobbies including, softball, bowling, archery, and golf. He loved panning for gold in North Carolina and never missed an opportunity to do some metal detecting.
Robert will be lovingly remembered as a kind and generous person who enjoyed life and always had a smile. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rogers & Breece Chapel with Rev. Tom Counts officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:45-6:45 PM.
Flowers appreciated or donations to your personal charity.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
