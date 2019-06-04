|
Robert "Bob" Paiser
Fayetteville—Robert "Bob" Paiser, 86, of Fayetteville NC, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2019 at his home.
Bob was a member of the Special Forces Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars-Post 9103, Disabled American Veterans-Chapter 46, and the Retired Military Association of NC. He was a Halo Instructor for 5 years and received many awards, including the combat Infantry Badge for his time in Vietnam. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman who traveled the world enjoying what he loved. He was a great provider to his family and a loving husband.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gladys and their 6 children. Susan Hartell, Debby Brigman, Cheryl Gilliam, Catherine Judy, Michael Paiser, and Patrick Paiser. One brother, Pete Paiser, 12 grandchildren, and 11 Great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Special Forces Association, Chapter 1-18, P.O. Box 118, Fayetteville NC, 28302
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 p. m. at Main Post Chapel, Fort Bragg, NC. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the Chapel.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 4 to June 5, 2019