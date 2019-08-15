|
Robert Randall De Luca
Bristol—Robert Randall De Luca, age 60, of Bristol, TN passed away after a long battle with lung cancer on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Strasbourg, France, he grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was a son of the late MSG Sebastian Edward De Luca and Anna Maria Lammer De Luca. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Irene De Luca Parrish Taylor, of Texas; a brother, Eddie De Luca, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a nephew, Giuseppe Guarnaccia, of New York; and a brother-in-law, Lee Parrish, of Fayetteville, North Carolina
Surviving are his son, Isaac De Luca; and daughter, Chloe De Luca; and a special daughter, Audrina De Luca, all of Bristol; brothers, Paul De Luca of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Jack De Luca and wife, Donna, of Canton, North Carolina; sister, June De Luca, of New York; niece, Cara De Luca Whittington and husband, Alfonzo, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and nephews, John De Luca, of Tampa, Florida, Jason Parish, of Texas, and Mike Kawer, of New York.
The funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville, NC. The family will receive friends following the service at the Mausoleum.
Information courtesy of Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Bristol, Tennessee.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019