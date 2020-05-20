Home

Robert Saenz Garza


1998 - 2020
Fayetteville—Robert Saenz Garza, 72, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born in Vallejo, CA to the late G.B. and Simona (Saenz) Garza.
He is survived by his twin sister, Roberta Doyle (Jim) of Cary, NC and his three sons, Bill Garza (Brianna) of Auburn, ME, Pete Garza (Larissa) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Lawson Meade (Gina) of Fayetteville, NC. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry S. Garza in 1996.
Robert was a Vietnam veteran who served in the US Marine Corp with an honorable discharge. He became a well-loved blues musician who entertained the Fayetteville community for over 50 years.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the VA Dialysis clinic on Robeson St. for their commitment and dedication to Bob and veterans.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute gift to the Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfifund.org or donate to House of Blues Forward Foundation at www.hobmusicforward.org .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2020
