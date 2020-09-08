1/1
Robert Tate Spain
1950 - 2020
Fayetteville—Robert T. Spain, 69, of Fayetteville NC passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wm. H. Spain Sr. and Rosemary Spain, and two brothers Wm. H. Spain Jr. and Thomas Spain.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Spain, his daughter Teena Stephens and her husband John Stephens, his son's Micheal Tyler and Tracy McHenry, and 10 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 7 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Rogers & Breece Chapel. The family will welcome friends prior to the service from 5:45 – 6:45 PM.
Due to the pandemic, the family asks that visitation be limited to immediate family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the American Heart Association.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
