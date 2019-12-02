|
Robert Virgil Dennis
Raeford—Staff Sergeant Robert Virgil Dennis, US Army Retired passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019
in his home at the age of 73.
Staff Sergeant Dennis was born on January 24, 1946 in Howell, MI. to the late Virgil Thomas Dennis and Margaret Mary Rasegan Dennis. He retired from the US Army and was a member of the Post 10 in Raeford.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Orth Dennis of Raeford, three sons, Michael Dennis and wife Michelle of Montgomery, AL., Eric Dennis and wife Dezirae of Raeford and Markus Dennis and wife Kristina of St. Pauls; a daughter, Mary Dennis Hunt and husband Donald of Shannon; his grandchildren, Clemens, Katherine, Sarah, Morgan, Mason, Mackenzie, Elizabeth, Barbara, Zachary, Eimi and Paislee.; two great grandchildren, Raylen and Leo;
Visitation will be held 7-9pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Crumpler Funeral Home , 131 Harris Ave. Raeford, NC.
A graveside service will be held 10 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 with full military honors in the Sandhills State Veteran' s Cemetery. 8220 Bragg Blvd, Spring Lake, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019