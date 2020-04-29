|
Roberte Elaine Ehresman
Fayetteville—Roberte E. Ehresman, 83, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She is survived by one daughter, Marianne D. Giles and husband, Gregg and an adopted family; Mr. and Mrs. Bert Kitchen and their children, Robert Anthony Kitchen and wife, Nikki; Elizabeth McLaurin and husband, Jordan, and five grandchildren, Kynlee Cole, Wyatt and Rhett Kitchen, Emmett Fogul, and Mason Elmore.
Roberte retired from AAFES as a Food Activity Manager after 20 years of service. She was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church and a minister of the Holy Communion. She also belonged to the Extension Homemakers and was a member of AAFES Retired Employees Association North Carolina Chapter.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Bethesda Nursing Facility and staff for their excellent care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund at St. Ann Catholic Church, 357 N Cool Springs St. Fayetteville, NC, 28301 or to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020