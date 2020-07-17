1/1
Robertsteen D. Lacy
1950 - 2020
Robertsteen D. Lacy
Fayetteville—Robertsteen (Robbie) D. Lacy of Fayetteville, NC was born on October 8, 1950, and called home to God's Kingdom on July 10, 2020. She was born in Augusta, GA to her late loving parents, John and Beatrice Davis.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd at 1:00 PM at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
She leaves behind two loving children, John Brown III (Brenda), Jamie Artis-Steele (Delano); three grandchildren, Khalil, Jalen, Tyler; two brothers, John Davis, Jr (Lottie), Sylvester Bryant (Janie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Robbie was a loving mother and friend to all who knew her. She was an Educator for Cumberland County Schools for 30 years. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, always extending a helping hand.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
