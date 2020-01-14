|
|
Robin Hallatschek
Fayetteville—Robin Reed Hallatschek, 62, of Fayetteville, NC passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Robin was born March 21, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to the late Leo Max Reed and Mary Bhrill Reed.
Survivors include her husband, US Army LTC (RET) Josef Roy Hallatschek of Fayetteville, NC; daughter, Sarah Elisabeth Hallatschek and partner Zachary Nathanial La Fave; daughter, Rebecca Anne Hallatschek Kittel and husband Jonathan Allen; her grandchildren Abigail Anne Kittel and Oliver Allen Kittel; mother, Mary Bhrill Reed; and her sister, Leslie Helene Rodgers and husband Timothy Allen Rodgers.
The family will receive friends from 10:15 - 10:45 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., on January 17, 2020 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 121 Lofton Dr., Fayetteville, NC to celebrate Robin's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Andrews Children's Ministry. Checks should be made payable to St. Andrews UMC and noted on the memo line: Children's Ministry in memory of Robin Hallatschek. Donations can also be made on the PushPay App. Once you download the app you search for St. Andrews UMC, 121 Lofton Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311. On the Giving Type line select Special Gifts, on the memo line put Children's Ministry in memory of Robin Hallatschek.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Hallatschek family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020