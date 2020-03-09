Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Aaron Lake Baptist Church

Robin Lea Bell


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Lea Bell Obituary
Robin Lea Bell
Fayetteville—Robin Lea Bell, 60, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Blake Bell. She is survived by Ron Green; her brothers, Wilbur Blake Bell, Jr. and Dennis Ray Bell; her sister, Lori Bell Hernandez, nieces, LeeAnn Roush and Lindsy Phillips; nephews, Levi Bell and Joel Hernandez, and great niece, Aubrey Lea Roush.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 13 at Aaron Lake Baptist Church at 3 PM, all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -