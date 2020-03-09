|
Robin Lea Bell
Fayetteville—Robin Lea Bell, 60, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Blake Bell. She is survived by Ron Green; her brothers, Wilbur Blake Bell, Jr. and Dennis Ray Bell; her sister, Lori Bell Hernandez, nieces, LeeAnn Roush and Lindsy Phillips; nephews, Levi Bell and Joel Hernandez, and great niece, Aubrey Lea Roush.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 13 at Aaron Lake Baptist Church at 3 PM, all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020