Robin Petrouske Jones
1961 - 2020
Robin Petrouske Jones
Spring Lake—Robin Petrouske Jones, 58, of Spring Lake passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at her residence.
Robin was born to the late Donald and Ramonna Ezzell McElveen on July 26, 1961 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Robin will be missed by many friends and family, and she leaves behind her children Toni Newton, Crystal Petrouske, and Damian Rodriguez; fourteen grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy (Angie) Petrouske and Clifford (Maureen) McElveen; and many nieces and nephews.
Robin loved being a mom and grandma and enjoyed helping people, no matter who they were. You could often find Robin cooking for the entire neighborhood or raising hell with whomever she wanted. She will also be missed by her Chihuahua, Little Man.
Cremation entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Memories & Condolences
