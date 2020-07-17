Robin Petrouske JonesSpring Lake—Robin Petrouske Jones, 58, of Spring Lake passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at her residence.Robin was born to the late Donald and Ramonna Ezzell McElveen on July 26, 1961 in Fairfax, Virginia.Robin will be missed by many friends and family, and she leaves behind her children Toni Newton, Crystal Petrouske, and Damian Rodriguez; fourteen grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy (Angie) Petrouske and Clifford (Maureen) McElveen; and many nieces and nephews.Robin loved being a mom and grandma and enjoyed helping people, no matter who they were. You could often find Robin cooking for the entire neighborhood or raising hell with whomever she wanted. She will also be missed by her Chihuahua, Little Man.Cremation entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.