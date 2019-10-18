Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church
3645 Dunn Road
Roseboro, NC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church
3645 Dunn Road
Roseboro, NC
Robin Renae (Fisher) Willard

Robin Renae (Fisher) Willard Obituary
Mrs. Robin Renae (Fisher) Willard
Salemburg—Mrs. Robin Renae (Fisher) Willard, 42 passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3645 Dunn Road, Roseboro. Officiating will be Reverend George Terry, and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Carmon Fisher and her nephew, Ronald Lucas.
She is survived by her husband, Derrick Willard of the home; daughter, Raven Willard of the home; mother, Pat Tyndall of Roseboro; brother, Gerald Fisher & wife, Renee of Roseboro; niece, Madison Fisher; and nephews, Stephen Lucas, Ayden Smith and Nate Pitts.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the church.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
