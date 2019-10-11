|
Dr. Rodney A. Burrows
Fayetteville—Dr. Rodney A. Burrows, 89, of Hallandale Beach, Florida and Fayetteville, North Carolina died Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.
Visitation with the family will be at 11:30 until the funeral at Noon at Christ Village, 3415 Green Valley Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311 October 15, 2019. Arrangements made by Paye Funeral Home & Cremations.
Dr. Burrows was a graduate of Hampton University and received his master's degree from the University of Illinois and a Ph.D. from Ohio State University. In 1968, he married the late Dr. Evelyn Honor Burrows, a fellow graduate of Hampton and Ohio State University. He served on the faculties of Southern University, Flordia A&M University and Fayetteville State University and is survived by three children, Bruce, Charlotte and Stephanie; four grandchildren; seven siblings; and a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Evelyn H. Burrows Scholarship Fund made payable to Fayetteville State University, 1200 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301, please note that the donation is for the Evelyn H. Burrows Scholarship Fund.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019