Roger Krautkramer
Sanford—Roger Krautkramer, Sr., 83, of Sanford, NC, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence.
Roger was a member of Fort Bragg Masonic Lodge 667. He owned and operated Spring Lake Radiator and Auto Repair. He was a US Army veteran.
He is preceded in death by a son, Roger Krautkramer, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Lewis Krautkramer; daughters, Kim Shaw and husband, Robert and Kay Pichardo; grandchildren, Jennifer Wolfe, Jonathan Pichardo, Amy Beringer and Chalie Krautkramer and great-grandchildren, Charlie Wolfe, Autumn Beringer and Julia Wolfe.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home, Spring Lake, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019