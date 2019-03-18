|
|
Roger LaFrance Trotter
Fayetteville—Retired Army CSM Roger LaFrance Trotter, age 73 of 6805 Jacobs Creek Circle, Fayetteville departed this life Friday, March 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 10:00 a.m. at the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Viewing Wednesday, March 20th 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the home.
He is preceded in death by his parents Marion and Corley Trotter and daughter Ronita Nobles.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: children, Ronald Trotter (Nadedge) and Crystal Trotter-Berkley (Brian), a special friend Carrie Sutton; grandchildren; Peyton Nobles, Sterling Nobles, Karagan Nobles and Jadon Trotter and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019