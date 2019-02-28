Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Campground United Methodist Church Funeral 3:00 PM Campground United Methodist Church Rogerlene C. Faircloth

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Rogerlene C. Faircloth

Fayetteville — Rogerlene Carroll Faircloth, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Rogerlene was a longtime resident of Fayetteville, NC. She was a member of Camp Ground United Methodist Church and the senior citizens organization, Golden Elite. She was a devoted Carolina Tar Heel fan, enjoyed gospel singings, and loved growing plants and flowers. She worked 26 years of devoted service as cashier and baker in the cafeteria of Cliffdale Elementary School from 1967 to 1993.

She is survived by her son, Steven Faircloth of Fayetteville and brother, Richard Carroll and wife, Doris of North Wilkesboro, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Charles Faircloth, Jr. Rogerlene is also preceded by five sisters, Troyce Ivey, Mary Lou Nichols, Delma Dupree, Jessie Wilson, and Douglas Register and one brother, Charles "Bo" Carroll. She was the daughter of Roger and Lula Carroll of Grays Creek.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. to be followed by the Memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Camp Ground United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Ground United Methodist Church, 4625 Campground Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28314.

Funeral arrangements are handled by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries