Ronald A. Fields
Lumber Bridge—Mr. Ronald Autry Fields of Lumber Bridge went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family, at the age of 91.
Mr. Fields was born on March 2, 1929 in Robeson County, NC to the late James Fields and Katie Ange Fields He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. He was a devote Christian and a loving husband, father, and Popa.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Elaine Barnes Fields of Lumber Bridge, a daughter, Connie F. Powers of Hope Mills, NC., a son, Jeffery P. Fields and wife Tammy of Lumber Bridge, 3 grandchildren, Lauren P. Blackmon and husband Billy of Hope Mills, NC., Joston C. Fields of Lumber Bridge, NC., and Jamie Davis of Atlanta, GA., 3 great grandchildren, Avery Blackmon, Addison Blackmon, and Avelyn Blackmon, and a sister Juanita Livingston of Raeford. Several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs with Reverend Billy Blackmon Sr. officiating.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.