Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
5050 Oak Street
Hope Mills, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
5050 Oak Street
Hope Mills, NC
View Map

Ronald Dee Pearsall

Ronald Dee Pearsall Obituary
Ronald Dee Pearsall
Fayetteville—Mr. Ronald Dee Pearsall, 68 passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Woodlands Nursing and Rehab Center.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5050 Oak Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348, officiating will be Father Joseph Gaul. Burial will follow at Antioch Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 6583 Red Springs Road, Red Springs, NC.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 11:50am Thursday at the church prior to the service.
He was born in Cumberland County to the late John D. Pearsall and Ramona Marchand Pearsall.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Pearsall of the home; daughter, Kathy P. Metrick & husband, Aaron of Midlothian, VA; step daughter, April L. Cooke of Gastonia, NC; brothers, William Pearsall of Fairfield, VT, Thomas Pearsall of Roseboro and Gary Pearsall of Texas; 3 grandchildren; sister, Susan Melvin of Roseboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 8 to July 9, 2019
